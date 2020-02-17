“WATCH: Richard Juan surprises moms with flowers and cookies for Valentine’s Day”

Richard Juan learned to bake cookies for the moms of a local foundation.

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Richard Juan surprised the mothers of a local organization called SOS Children’s Villages in time for Valentine’s Day.

In his latest vlog, the online personality invited a pastry chef, and baked cookies with the kids of the organization for the first time.

[embedded content]

“A lot of you guys know I don’t actually know how to bake so I thought hey why I don’t start baking today. So here I am at SOS Villages, I’m going to learn how to bake chocolate cookies for some mothers of SOS,” he said.

After baking the cookies, Richard handed them out to the mothers of SOS. He also surprised them with bouquets of flowers.

SOS is a foundation whose model is different from other children foundations. They take in children but they are not an orphanage. What they do is they take in children from various broken families, and provide them a different kind of family. They have full time “mothers,” all who are single, as they have sacrificed their married life to take good care of the children at SOS.