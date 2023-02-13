Watch Rihanna Perform a Career-Spanning Medley of Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna has returned to the stage for her first public live performance in five years, headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show with a medley of some of her biggest hits at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Beginning on a suspended platform above the field and flanked by a slew of backup dancers in white costumes, Rihanna kicked off her performance with ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ before transitioning into brief segments of ‘Where Have You Been’ and and ‘Only Girl (In the World)’.

Rihanna Opens Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance with ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’

rihanna opening the show with ‘bitch better have my money’ 🔥 #superbowl pic.twitter.com/xsvtNVxIRq — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

Next up was Calvin Harris collaboration ‘We Found Love’ and ‘Rude Boy’. Elsewhere in the hit-filled performance, Rihanna delivered parts of ‘Work’ and ‘Wild Thoughts’, plus ‘Pour It Up’, along with her sections of Kanye West‘s ‘All of the Lights’ and Jay-Z‘s ‘Run This Town’. She closed out the performance – where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child – with segments from ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’. Watch clips below.

Rihanna performing “Only Girl (In The World)” during her #SuperBowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/eryEfun6wd — HOOKED RNB (@HookedRNB) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s performance of ‘diamonds’ was amazing pic.twitter.com/Rddfp6scrd — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s headline performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show was announced back in September of last year. It came after the singer revealed in 2019 that she had been asked to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl, but declined in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. It marked her first public live performance since 2018, when she delivered ‘Wild Thoughts’ with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at that year’s Grammy Awards.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance follows last year’s halftime show – a celebration of hip-hop which was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, and featured guest appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.