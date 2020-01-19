“WATCH: Robi Domingo and Benedict Cua give love advice to callers in vlog collaboration”

Robi Domingo and Benedict Cua give love advice on dealing with a clingy ex, the right time to propose and more.

Robi Domingo and Benedict Cua addressed love issues of random callers in the latest vlog of Robi on his YouTube channel.

Four callers got to ask the two personalities on topics about a clingy ex, the right time to get engaged, staying faithful to one’s partner, and how to determine if the person is into you.

“Isang problema na hindi nawawala sa tao ay pag-ibig. Kaya dito sa ‘RoBenedict Show,’ magbibigay tayo ng pieces of love advice,” Robi said.

One of the love advice that Robi shared in his vlog was to be financially ready before proposing to a partner.

“Para sa akin kailangan financially ready ka kasi kapag mahal mo ‘yung tao kailangan hindi mo lang siya ngayon, kailangan mahal mo siya bukas, sa makalawa, hanggang forever,” Robi said to caller Macoy who asked the television host if when is the right time to propose.

It is the first time that Robi and Benedict got to collaborate for a vlog. According to them, they are set to star in a show shot in Korea.