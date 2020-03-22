“WATCH: Robi Domingo cooks popular Ram-don dish from Korean movie ‘Parasite’”

In his latest YouTube vlog, Robi Domingo shared the step-by-step process in making Ram-don, inspired by the Korean movie ‘Parasite.’

A big fan of K-Drama and movies, Robi Domingo got inspired to create the famous Ram-don dish, which was featured in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, in his newest YouTube vlog.

“Lately I’ve been a fan of lots of things especially K-Drama and K-Pop and one of the best things na nangyari was when a foreign film dominated the Oscars. I am talking about Parasite. The first time I saw Parasite I thought it was scary pero nong pinanood ko siya ulit, it was really this social commentary and it deserves ‘yung awards na nakuha nila. And doon sa isang part na ‘yun, gumawa sila ng Ram-don,” Robi said in his vlog.

Robi invited his brother Maro, who is a chef, to help him create the noodle dish.

In the vlog, Robi and Maro went to the grocery store to shop for the ingredients. Then for the cooking part, the host shared the step-by-step process in creating the dish.

By the end of his vlog, Maro tasted the dish and gave Robi great feedback.