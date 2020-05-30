“WATCH: Robi Domingo makes a piano cover of ‘A Song For My Brother’ from CLOY”

Robi Domingo made a piano cover of “The Song For My Brother” from the hit Korean series Crash Landing on You.

The television host posted the cover on his Instagram page on Friday, May 29.

“Captain Ri or Captain Bi?” Robi captioned the video.

The cover has already amassed more than 32K views on Instagram.

Netizens were quick to comment to express their admiration for Robi’s piano skills.

“Ganda, pwede. Nag fla-flash back na naman tuloy CLOY… Hyun Bin,” one netizen said.

“Awesome. Great talent. God’s gift,” one netizen added.

It was recently confirmed that the lead star of CLOY, Hyun Bin, will be visiting the Philippines for two Filipino brands that he was tapped to endorse.