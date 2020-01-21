“WATCH: Robi Domingo posts ‘On the Wings of Love’ piano cover following confirmed JaDine breakup”

Robi Domingo admitted that he is an OTWOLista.

Following the announcement of James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s breakup, Robi Domingo posted a piano cover of “ On the Wings of Love ,” the series which made JaDine a household name in 2015.

“OTWOLista forever ✈️ #Push #Achieve #Juskolord,” Robi wrote on Instagram.

The piano cover received various reactions from netizens, including Bianca Gonzalez.

“Nananadya ka huhu,” Bianca commented.

Robi replied saying that he is sad about what happened to JaDine.

“Sorry ate B, one of the best interviews I had was with them kaya masakit,” Robi remarked.

