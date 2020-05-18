Watch Roger Waters And Band Perform Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’ From Isolation

Roger Waters has shared a socially distanced rendition of Pink Floyd‘s The Wall cut ‘Mother’, releasing a black and white video that sees the musician and his backing band performing their parts from their respective homes and studios.

“Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world,” Waters wrote in a caption accompanying the video. “Watching ‘Mother’ reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.”

Waters has kept busy while self-isolating – delivering covers of Victor Jara’s ‘The Right to Live in Peace’ and ‘Paradise’ by the late John Prine, who died from complications relating to COVID-19 last month, aged 73.

Waters last toured Australia back in 2018, performing shows down under for the first time since his ‘The Wall Live’ tour back in 2012. The former Pink Floyd bassist and vocalist was gearing up for a run of US dates as part of his ‘This Is Not a Drill’ tour in July, but those shows have obviously been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year,” the musician wrote at the time. “Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it.”

Watch Rogers and his band perform ‘Mother’ below.

