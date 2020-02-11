Watch Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s Video For New Single ‘Cars In Space’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 11, 2020

Melbourne’s Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared new single ‘Cars in Space’ alongside a video set in an old-school Australian drive-in, directed by Nick McKinlay.

The song, which the band’s Fran Keaney explains is about “the swirling words and thoughts before a breakup”, feels consistent with their general jangly oeuvre. It’s packed full of the ultra-hooky, layered guitar-work that earned them acclaim with debut album Hope Downs.

Whether the new track signals an album is on the way we’re not 100% certain, but given that they released 7″ single ‘In the Capital/Read My Mind’ last year, hopefully it’s a sign they’re cooking up something good.

Check out the video for ‘Cars in Space’ below. RBCF have a few Australian dates over the next month or so, including their upcoming Sydney shows supporting Pixies at the Opera House. You can check those out below too.

[embedded content]

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Australian Dates

Friday, 14th February

Perth Festival, Perth

Sunday, 1st March

Nine Lives Festival, Brisbane

Saturday, 14th March

Sydney Opera House (w/ Pixies), Sydney

Sunday, 15th March

Sydney Opera House (w/ Pixies), Sydney

Wednesday, 18th March

Brunswick Music Festival, Melbourne, Australia