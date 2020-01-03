“WATCH: Roxanne Barcelo transforms into a mermaid, sings ‘Part of Your World’”

To kickstart the new year, Roxanne Barcelo has a treat for her YouTube subscribers. The actress-singer posted a cover of Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World.”

“Happy New Year, mga Badidap! Here’s my first paandar for 2020 for all of you! One of my biggest dreams in life is to be a Disney Princess! At definitely isa ko pang pangrap is to become a mermaid! REOWR!” the actress-singer said.

According to Roxanne, “Part of Your World” is what she sang for her first performance.

“Thankfully, isa sa mga ni-request niyong kantahin ko ay itong very special song na ‘to na isa sa first ever kong kinanta as a peformance!” she said.

The video premiered on January 2 and has already amassed more than 79k views as of this writing.