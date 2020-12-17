“WATCH: Ryan Bang becomes emotional when Vice Ganda told him he can’t be by his side forever”

Vice Ganda shared advice to Ryan about being strong on his own.

Vice Ganda shared a recent conversation he had with fellow It’s Showtime host Ryan Bang when he reminded the latter about being strong on his own.

“Umiiyak siya, sabi niya sa akin, ‘Pag wala ka sa tabi ko, hindi ko kaya.’ Pinapagalitan ko siya,” Vice said during the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment when one of the contestants opened up about losing her father a few years ago.

Vice relayed that he told Ryan during a conversation to not always depend on him, because he will not be by his side forever.

“[Sabi ko kay Ryan] no, ayoko ng lampa. Kung lampa ka, hindi kita anak. You have to be your own strength. I can’t be your strength all the time. Huwag kang umasa na nandito ako forever. Darating ang oras na iiwanan kita, Ryan. At dapat kaya mo ‘yon. At dapat, ngayon pa lang, handa ka doon,” Vice said.

[embedded content]

The comedian then called Ryan’s attention during the show and reiterated to him the words he told him before.

“Ryan, you have to be strong, and when you are strong, I am happy,” he told the comedian.

Ryan replied, “Yes I’m strong basta magkasama tayo. Promise magkasama tayo lagi.”

“Hindi tayo maghihiwalay kasi karugtong ka ng puso ko. But physically, we will have to be away from each other in time,” Vice said.

Ryan who seemed to have become emotional said, “Promise, hindi ako nagpapatawa pero malayo pa ‘yan. Gusto ko, magkasama tayo more than 20, 30, 40 years.”

Vice also shared words of advice to parents who were watching the show.

“Hayaan niyo silang magkamali, hayaan niyo silang mag-decide. Tapos pag nagkamali, tsaka niyo sila suportahang makabangon. Pero hayaan niyo rin silang madiskubre kung paano sila babangon, kung paano nila matatama ang kanilang mga pagkakamali,” the ‘unkabogable star’ stated.

“Hindi puwedeng sinusubuan natin nang sinusubuan. Pag bini-baby nang bini-baby, nabobobo ‘yung mga bata. Nahihirapan sila paglabas ng bahay. Hindi na nila alam kung paano sila haharap sa hamon ng mundo, kung hindi kayo katabi,” he added.