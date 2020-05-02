“WATCH: Ryan Reynolds delivers funny but inspiring speech for a high school grad class”

Ryan Reynolds delivered a commencement speech for Kitsilano Class of 2020.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic halted mass gatherings, this won’t stop graduates from flipping the tassles even if it means doing it online.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, through his YouTube channel, delivered a commencement speech for the graduates of his former high school – Kitsilano Secondary School.

As always, he delivered his virtual speech with humor. Nonetheless, he also shared sound pieces of advice such as practicing some forms of compassion everyday.

“Whether it’s for youself, for someone else – especially for someone else – is good,” he said.

Further, Ryan shared, “Empathy has gotten me so much more, so much farther in not only my life but in my career… Validating someone else’s experience or point of view is just about the most radical act of ambition you could ever demonstrate. To my surprise, this has made me money, friends, priceless memories. It has allowed me to fully accept and provide love. It’s helped me recognize mistakes that I’ve made and learn from them. Above all, it made me happy.”

Watch the full speech here:

[embedded content]

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian actor who is notable for his movies such as Deadpool, The Proposal, and Blade: Trinity, just to name a few.