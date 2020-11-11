“WATCH: Ryza Cenon answers fans’ questions with boyfriend”

In a rare opportunity, actress Ryza Cenon and her boyfriend, cinematographer Miguel Antonio Cruz, opened up about their relationship as they answered questions from fans in their latest vlog.

In the 20-minute video uploaded over the weekend, the couple shared how they met, as well as their first impressions of each other.

[embedded content]

“Nakilala ko siya kasi same kami ng bank. So ‘yung manager nung bank namin, pinakilala siya,” said Ryza.

“Sa Rockwell, [Makati]. Group date siya, actually,” added Miguel.

Ryza then described her first impression of Miguel as “snob.”

“Hindi kasi siya palangiti, so parang ang sungit niya. So feeling ko na seryoso siya or kaya boring siya, ganun,” she said.

To which, her boyfriend said: “Sobrang introvert lang din kasi ako.”

Meanwhile, Miguel admitted that he fell in love at first sight with Ryza.

“Yes, of course, na-love at first sight talaga ako,” he said. “Pero habang nagkakakilala kami, doon talaga ako na-in love sa kanya.”

When asked what made her fall in love with the actress, the cinematographer said: “‘Yung ugali niya. ‘Yung pananaw niya sa buhay. ‘Yung pagka-independent niya. ‘Yung qualities niya, sobrang nakaka-in love lang din talaga, eh. Tsaka lalo na ‘yung tawa niya.”

According to Ryza, Miguel courted her for six to seven months before they officially became a couple.

Last November 1, the two welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they named Night.

“Higit pa sa buhay ko. ‘Yun ‘yung masasabi ko,” said Miguel, when asked how much he loves Ryza and their child.

In the vlog, the couple also revealed that they have no plans of having another baby.

“Kasi kami parang iniisip din namin ‘yung future,” explained Ryza. “Like kung ngayon kasi, ang mahal na ng tuition, paano pa ‘pag lumaki na siya, mas mahal na. So siyempre, kung feeling naman namin na baka mag-struggle kami kung gagawa pa kami ng isa pa, [hindi na]. Ang hirap kasi. So mas okay na ‘yung isa na lang.”

The two ended their vlog by exchanging appreciation messages for each other.

“Ang message ko sa inyo is ayaw kong mag-worry kayo ni Night kasi I’ll always be here for you. Kahit anong mangyari, hindi magbabago ‘yun. I’ll always take care of you guys, kahit anong mangyari. Makakaasa kayo doon,” Miguel told Ryza.

For her part, the actress said: “Ako, ang message ko kay Dada, thank you for everything. Thank you sa support. Sa lahat. As in, lahat lahat. Alam ko na ginagawa mo lahat ng best mo para ma-provide mo lahat sa amin. ‘Di lang sa ‘kin, sa aming lahat dito, so thank you and I love you.”