Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Give A Truly Chaotic Interview As Borat On ‘Kimmel’

This Friday, Sacha Baron Cohen‘s latest film – Borat Subsequent Movefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – will arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

Ahead of its release, Cohen, in character as Borat, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and, as you might expect, gave a truly wild interview. Before the conversation can officially begin, Borat insists on making Kimmel endure a plague questionnaire and physical examination to ensure the late night host is corona-free.

Irina Nowak, who plays Borat’s daughter Tutar Sagdiyev in the film, then makes an appearance, in which she “reveals” she has “killed 17 dogs” in the course of the movie’s filming and demands to be given Kimmel’s pants. Watch the whole segment below.

The forthcoming film, the sequel to 2006’s Borat, was one of the first films made following the easing of coronavirus-related shutdown restrictions. Cohen and his team filmed the movie with a minimal crew in the US and internationally. A trailer dropped earlier this month, showing the Kazakhstan troublemaker return to the States in order to present his daughter to Vice President Mike Pence.

Back in June, Cohen trolled a far-right rally in Washington by poising as a country singer – in disguise with overalls and a fake beard, Cohen led a singalong that referenced injecting Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, “mask wearers” and more with the “Wuhan flu”.

