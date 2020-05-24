“WATCH: Sam Milby gets kilig over Catriona Gray’s birthday greeting”

Sam Milby couldn’t hide his kilig as Catriona Gray greeted him a happy birthday during a Facebook Live session.

A lot of people still can’t get over Sam Milby’s surprise revelation about his blossoming relationship with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. The couple may have been in the getting-to-know each other stage so long that the two of them eventually became special to each other.

Celebrating his 36th birthday via Cornerstone Entertainment’s online show called Lunch with the Stars, Sam received birthday greetings from his closest friends including Moira Dela Torre, Yam Concepcion, and Say Alonzo. But one woman particularly stood out: Catriona Gray — and she made him feel kilig.

Catriona said: “Hey, Sam! Happy, happy birthday. I hope that you have an amazing year ahead. More birthdays. More happiness. You are loved by so, so many.”

While it took some time before Sam got to respond to Catriona’s message, he eventually said: “Basta am kilig sa message, super kilig sa message. Hindi ko in-expect talaga na mag-message.” He added: “Thank you. Yes, you are very special. Very special.”

Watch the video below:

Kilig overload!😍 Isa ka din ba sa mga kinilig sa naging reaction ni Sam Milby sa message ni Catriona? Member ka na din… Posted by Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. on Friday, 22 May 2020

Rumors about Sam Milby and Catriona Gray dating each other first made rounds online last year. It was eventually denied by the latter in an interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda.

Last Saturday, May 23, Sam shared a photo of himself on Instagram calling Catriona “special.” Although he didn’t confirm anything, some fans think it was his way of saying the two of them are now officially in a relationship.