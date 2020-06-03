“WATCH: Sam Milby sings theme song for iWant movie ‘Love Lockdown’”

Sam Milby has been chosen to record the theme song of the new iWant Original Movie ‘Love Lockdown.’

Sam Milby has been chosen to record the theme song of the new iWant Original Movie Love Lockdown.

The track, “Last Goodnight”, was written and produced by Jonathan Manalo. It was arranged by Paulo Zarate and mixed and mastered by Dante Tañedo.

On Monday night, ABS-CBN’s Star Music released the official music video for “Last Goodnight.”

[embedded content]

Love Lockdown is about “seven lives connected by love, shattered by betrayal, threatened by obsession”. It was shot entirely from the homes of its seven lead stars Angelica Panganiban, Jake Cuenca, JM De Guzman, Arjo Atayde, Tony Labrusca, Sue Ramirez, and Kylie Verzosa.

Dreamscape produced the film directed by Andoy Ranay (Open, Diary ng Panget), Darnel Villaflor (Asintado, On The Wings of Love) Noel Escondo (Call Me Tita), and Manny Palo (Sta. Nina).

The movie premiered on ABS-CBN’s streaming service iWant last May 15.