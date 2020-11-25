Watch Sampa The Great’s Stunning Performance Of ‘Final Form’ At The 2020 ARIA Awards

Sampa The Great is one of the most nominated artists at this year’s ARIA Awards and came away tonight with three awards while also giving a stirring performance of ‘Final Form’ at the ceremony.

Taking place in Botswana, Sampa opened her performance with a powerful monologue about lack of diversity in the industry before delivering a stirring introduction of ‘Freedom’. “Is it free, this industry, for people like me?” she says in the performance’s introduction.

After a moment of silence with her fist raised, dancers emerged from behind pillars and she burst into an explosive rendition of ‘Final Form’.

Both songs appear on Sampa’s 2019 album The Return which was nominated for/won ‘Album Of The Year’.

Sampa took home the awards for ‘Best Female Artist’, ‘Best Independent Release’ and ‘Best Hip-Hop Release’, a category she has won two years in a row.

Watch the performance below.

