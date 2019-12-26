“WATCH: Sandara Park does a cover of ‘Ni Yao De Ai’ from ‘Meteor Garden’”
Sandara Park did the cover of ‘Ni Yao De Ai’ as a Christmas present to her fans.
South Korean superstar Sandara Park wished her fans a joyful Christmas by doing a cover of a song — but it isn’t a holiday song, that is.
On Christmas Eve, Sandara Park uploaded via her YouTube channel a song from what she referred to as one of her most favorite dramas of all time — Meteor Garden.
“Hope this song gives you a warm feeling just like Christmas,” she wrote in the video’s description tab.
Watch the video below:
[embedded content]
Originally sang by Penny Tai, the said song was part of the original soundtrack of the phenomenal Taiwanese series.
South Korean composer Seo Won Jin arranged Park’s cover of “Ni Yao De Ai.”