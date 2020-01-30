“WATCH: Sandara Park surprises Filipina friend with signed EXO album”

Sandara Park had a big surprise for her Pinay friend who is a big EXO fan.
Sandara once again surprised her friend Ana Yambao who is a big EXO fan during her trip to the Philippines.
Previously, the Korean star gave Ana a pad with autographs of the EXO members. This time, she gifted Ana a signed copy of EXO’s “Obsession” album and Kai merchandise.
Ana was apparently very surprised and happy by Sandara’s big surprise. The pop star posted Ana’s reaction on Twitter.
한국이 K뷰티로 유명하니, 마스크팩을 선물로 사왔다고 하얀거짓말을 하고, 최애스타의 굿즈를 줘보았습니다. 💿🎁🎉 깜놀한 찐팬의 리액션🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍 #에셈에계신지인분을통해서굿즈를살수있었습니다🙏🏻 #찐팬리액션💘 #뭔일났나싶어서하나둘구경나오는사람들ㅋㅋ #exoLph #팬심은계속된다쭈욱 pic.twitter.com/LNVhveajfv
— Sandara Park (@krungy21) January 30, 2020
“Korea’s famous for K-beauty, so I told a white lie and said I bought mask packs as a gift, then I gave her favorite celebs’ goods. 💿🎁🎉 Real fan’s surprised reaction,” Sandara said.