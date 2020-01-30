“WATCH: Sandara Park surprises Filipina friend with signed EXO album”

Sandara Park had a big surprise for her Pinay friend who is a big EXO fan.

Sandara once again surprised her friend Ana Yambao who is a big EXO fan during her trip to the Philippines.

Previously, the Korean star gave Ana a pad with autographs of the EXO members. This time, she gifted Ana a signed copy of EXO’s “Obsession” album and Kai merchandise.

Ana was apparently very surprised and happy by Sandara’s big surprise. The pop star posted Ana’s reaction on Twitter.

“Korea’s famous for K-beauty, so I told a white lie and said I bought mask packs as a gift, then I gave her favorite celebs’ goods. 💿🎁🎉 Real fan’s surprised reaction,” Sandara said.