“WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli greet Darren Espanto on his birthday”

Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli were among the local stars who sent their birthday wishes for Darren Espanto, who turned 19 on Sunday, May 24.

Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli were among the local stars who sent their birthday wishes for Darren Espanto, who turned 19 years old on Sunday, May 24.

In their video greeting shown on Darren’s digital concert streamed on his Facebook page over the weekend, the Popstar Royalty thanked the young singer for being an inspiration.

“Balita ko mayroon siyang digital concert. Wow naman. Ikaw ‘yung may birthday pero ikaw ang may regalo sa amin. Thank you so much Darren. Maraming maraming salamat for the inspiration,” said Sarah.

“Alam mo everytime I see you perform talaga namang sobrang nakaka-proud at nakaka-inspire kasi you give it your all, your 100%. Talagang nakaka-inspire,” she continued.

Sarah, who mentored Darren on the first season of “The Voice Kids Philippines” in 2014, said she is proud of the latter for how he has evolved as an artist and a performer.

“Kahit ang dami na niyang achievements, he has remained humble,” she said.

For his part, Matteo, Sarah’s now-husband, also shared his birthday wish for Darren, who he described as “awesome.”

“Happy, happy birthday. We wish you all the best and keep growing taller and you are awesome. Keep doing what you are doing. You are awesome, bro!” said Matteo.