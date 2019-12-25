“WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli in ‘My Destiny’ duet”
December 25, 2019
Engaged couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli recently delighted their fans with a video of them singing a duet of Jim Brickman and Jordan Hill’s “My Destiny”.
Taken at the star-studded anniversary celebration of Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid, a clip of the impromptu number was shared by netizen Princess Tuyay on Facebook on Sunday.
As of writing, the video has garnered more than 8,000 reactions and 5,500 shares from fans and netizens, many of whom expressed their “kilig” for the longtime pair.
Watch the duet below: