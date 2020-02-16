“WATCH: Sarah Geronimo performs fierce version of ‘Tala’”

Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo once again brought extreme energy to the big stage as she performed a fierce version of her hit song “Tala” during her concert with Regine Velasquez at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Friday.

In a video posted by Viva Entertainment on Facebook on Saturday, the singer, 31, thanked the audience for supporting “Tala” before launching into a powerhouse performance and showing off some new, fierce moves over a remixed version of the 2015 hit.

“Salamat po sa lahat ng nagmahal ng ‘Tala‘” said Sarah.

Among the stars who have taken on the ubiquitous dance craze include Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde Sue Ramirez, and Iza Calzado. Aside from local stars, Korean artists such as Sandara Park and groups Momoland and WINNER have also joined hype.

The second leg of the concert, titled “Unified“, was held Saturday night, Feb. 15 at the same venue.