“WATCH: Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez’s official prenup video”

The official prenuptial video of newlyweds Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez was released Saturday, March 21.

Shot in El Nido, Palawan—Sarah and Richard’s favorite place—the prenuptial video, which was uploaded on the official YouTube account of celebrity videographer Bob Nicolas, follows a similar theme as their much-publicized prenup shoot and highlights the couple’s love for the ocean. In it, the two are seen exchanging romantic gestures while swimming under water.

[embedded content]

Sarah and Richard were set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony this month, but decided to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat. They eventually tied the knot in a civil ceremony last March 14.

Sarah and Richard, who early have two sons, Zion and Kai, got engaged in 2017