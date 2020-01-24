“WATCH: SB19 wows in live performance of top hits”

SB19 performed “Alab,” “Go Up,” and “Bakit Ba Ikaw” on ‘MYX Live!’

SB19 graced MYX Live! Performance for the first time. The Pinoy Pop group wowed netizens with their flawless performance of “Alab,” “Bakit Ba Ikaw,” and “Go Up.”

Their “Alab” live performance video has already amassed 93,000 views, while their “Go Up” video has gained 40,000 views as of this writing. SB19’s “Bakit Ba Ikaw” live video has 60,000 views as of this writing.

“A PPOP group who can sing and dance at the same time LIVE with a stable vocals and choreography,” a netizen commented.

“That’s talent right there! Can’t wait to see you guys here in the US! It’ll be lit! Proud to see that there’s a pop idol from PH that can’t only sing ballad songs but dance in sync and rap as well. ALL in one baby!” another netizen said.