WATCH: Sec. Villar serenades wife with sax rendition of ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ on wedding anniversary

“Some things are meant to be,” Emmeline said in an Instagram post on Thursday, where she proudly shared a clip of her husband playing the saxophone.

She also thanked her husband for “making our anniversary the most memorable yet.”

In a separate Instagram post, Emmeline said that she is lucky to have Mark as her husband.

“Mark’s languages of love are acts of service, quality time and gifts,” Emmeline said of Mark.

“He would always find ways to make life more comfortable and easier for me without me having to ask him to do it,” she added.