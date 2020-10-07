WATCH: Senators joke about muting colleagues during session like ‘what they have in the House’

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Richard Gordon’s unmuted video during one of the upper chamber’s hybrid sessions spurred a laughing fit among his colleagues, with Senate President Vicente Sotto III jokingly suggesting muting members similar to “what they have in the House.”

The light exchange transpired as the Senate was preparing to wrap up Wednesday’s discussion on a proposed corporate tax incentive measure.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon was raising a concern about one of the bill’s provisions when, suddenly, Gordon was heard saying, “You got that?”, to one of his staff.

Gordon, just like Drilon and the majority of the senators, participated in the session via teleconference.

Gordon’s unintentional interruption elicited laughter from other senators.

“Who was that? Was that Mr. Gordon?” Drilon asked.

Gordon, who was chuckling, apologized and said he just wanted to make sure he understood what the Minority Leader was saying.

“I just wanted to make sure I understood the statement of the Minority Floor Leader. Sorry, I apologize,” he said.

Sotto then jested: “We can do the…the Senate Secretariat can study the possibility of doing what they have in the House…they can mute anybody.”

“Let’s study that so we can mute these guys who are opening their microphones when they’re talking with somebody else,” Sotto added.

The Senate President’s remarks were an apparent reference to the events that unraveled Tuesday at the House of Representatives’ plenary hall as the speakership squabble heats up.

Earlier, Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza accused Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano of violating House rules when he was purportedly muted while trying to object to the unexpected second-reading approval of the proposed 2021 national budget as well as the suspension of the House’s session until November 16.

The suspension of the House’s session comes ahead of an anticipated speakership showdown between Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on October 14.

