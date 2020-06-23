“WATCH: Seth, Andrea, Francine prank Kyle on his birthday”

Kyle Echarri gets pranked on his birthday.

What was supposed to be a prank the Gold Squad put together for Kyle Echarri turned out to be a birthday surprise for the young actor that his family and Dreamscape Entertainment had prepared for him.

But the prank failed even before it had the chance to take off as the actor, who turned 17 last Saturday, June 20, figured it out.

In the vlog, Seth and Andrea can be seen putting up a fight against each other, but Kyle eventually finds out about it. Kyle’s mom then enters the room holding a plate full of cupcakes while singing a birthday song for him.

After the surprise, the Gold Squad played a game called The Kyle Quiz for which they got to test their knowledge about how much they know about the young singer-actor.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, Kyle thanked his Gold Squad and Dreamscape family for the surprise.

“Thank you to my Gold Squad and Dreamscape family for this prank turned bday surprise. I appreciate you all,” Kyle wrote in an Instagram post.