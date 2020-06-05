“WATCH: Seven-year-old Jayda Avanzado performs on stage”

In a throwback video from 2007, Jessa Zaragoza shares her daughter’s love for singing even at an early age.

In an video clip shared by her mom Jessa Zaragoza on Instagram last June 4, then seven-year-old Jayda Zaragoza rehearsed onstage for her birthday event from a decade ago. The proud mom revealed in previous interviews that her only daughter actually showed a love for singing at an early age and even requested that she perform in her own mini concert for one of her birthday celebrations. Fast forward to now and Jayda is one of the most promising young performers in the Kapamilya network.

Jessa wrote,”JAYDAseventeenNA

7 year old @jayda .Rehearsal palang yan dai’ ha! So much spunk!!! Filled with “chutzpah”

Blessed Birthday Anak!!! I love you very much!!! ️ ️ ️