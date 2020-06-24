Watch Skegss Take A Psychedelic Day Trip In Video For New Single ‘Under The Thunder’

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

Skegss have returned with a new single titled ‘Under the Thunder’. A bright, jangly burst of guitar pop, it’s a little different from the usual slacker punk the band are best known for.

It’s the first new music from the band so far this year, following up 2019 single ‘Save It for the Weekend’. Last year also saw the band cover Pixies classic ‘Here Comes Your Man’ for Like a Version. Their last full-length was 2018 album My Own Mess.

‘Under the Thunder’ comes accompanied by a music video directed by Kai Neville, which sees the Byron Bay trio escape isolation blues by taking a psychedelic-infused day trip in bassist Toby Cregan’s yellow Commodore.

“This song is about enjoying the rollercoaster of life, no one can live forever so you may as well enjoy the seasons and becoming,” explained the band’s Ben Reed.

“There’s not always going to be a solution to some situations that you’re in so you have to take the good with the bad and ride it out and just enjoy a beer when you can and not think about any of the bad things in your life, nature will always have its way at the end of the day.”

Watch the video for ‘Under the Thunder’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]