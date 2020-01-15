Watch Slipknot’s Surreal New Short Film ‘Pollution’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 15, 2020

The ever-theatrical Slipknot have shared Pollution, a trippy 20-minute short film which serves as an extension to the official music video for the band’s track ‘Nero Forte’, taken from last year’s We Are Not Your Kind.

The short film was directed by one of the band’s own, with co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (AKA Clown) leading the production. Of the film, Crahan commented “I set out to make a short film that makes you question your own existence, here in this reality.

“When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself — is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I’m sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere.”

The vivid and multi-layered short film is indeed rather otherworldly, with the first few minutes focusing on close-ups of squirming bugs and a creepy, silhouetted marching drum ensemble before a more traditional video for ‘Nero Forte’ that sees the band thrashing out the aggressive tune together.

Slipknot were due to tour Australia last year alongside Metallica, who were forced to cancel due to ‘tallica frontman James Hetfield entering rehab. At the time, Slipknot commented that they were “working quickly as possible to determine next steps,” so hopefully they’ll be headed our way sometime in the near future.

Watch Pollution below.