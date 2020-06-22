“WATCH: Sofia Andres shares baptism video of daughter Zoe”

Sofia Andres welcomed her daughter Zoe to the Christian world.

Following the announcement that she is already a mother, Sofia Andres revealed that she had her child baptized already.

“Your true home, The Christian world welcomes you my love. Thank you so much to all the people who’ve become a part of this intimately wonderful celebration,” Sofia posted on her Instagram page accompanying the baptism video of her daughter Zoe.

The video documents the intimate baptism of Zoe, which was attended by their friends and family.

On Sunday, June 21, Sofia announced via social media that she has a daughter with her partner Daniel Miranda.

On her Father’s Day post on Sunday, Sofia said, “I also want to celebrate my greatest love, Daniel. I’m so grateful that I have you by my side because you have brought so much color and adventure into my world. Not only that, you also been part in giving me my greatest happiness – our little angel. Right now I really feel complete.”