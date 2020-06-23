“WATCH: Sofia Andres surprises fans with special appearance of daughter Zoe in new video”

Sofia Andres brought out her daughter Zoe at the end of a video where she took on Star Magic’s #OOTB Challenge.

As Sofia Andres slowly begins to return to the spotlight, she gamely took on Star Magic’s Out Of The Box (OOTB) Challenge — doing a number of random stuff showing how goofy she can be.

Among the challenges she did were: dance macarena without music, work out stylishly while singing ABC, read a Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK) script in gay lingo, and put on a lipstick in ten seconds.

But Sofia surprised those watching her vlog when she suddenly brought out her daughter Zoe at the end of the video.

Watch the video below:

Sofia Andres gave birth to her daughter with Daniel Miranda in November of last year.