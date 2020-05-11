“WATCH: Solenn Heussaff turns emotional with Nico Bolzico’s Mother’s Day surprise”

Nico Bolzico took to social media to pay tribute to his wife, Solenn Heussaff, as she celebrated her first ever Mother’s Day.

On Instagram, the Argentinian model-businessman posted a video of the actress crying over a video he prepared for her for the special occasion.

Making it appear that the video was the idea of their daughter Thylane, Nico wrote in the caption: “#Thylane prepared a video for mama’s day this morning and she started crying so we were a bit confused, but at the end we think she liked!”

“A final message from Thylane was: “Today is your special day, but to me, every day is special with you. You gave me my life, but that is nothing in comparison with the love and caring I received from you every day. Thanks for being the best mama in the world and for always taking care of #ElPadre and me. We love you so much. Happy First Mothers Day!” he added.

Nico also took the opportunity to greet “all the brave mamas of the Philippines,” adding that “without them, we are literally nothing.”

Solenn gave birth to Thylane in January this year.

She and Nico tied the knot in France in May 2016.