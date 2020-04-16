“WATCH: South Border reunites in online fundraising concert”

Members of the ’90s band South Border had a virtual reunion on Wednesday, April 15, to take part in a fundraising concert that aims to provide support to those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The band went live during the set of singer Jay Durias for the online concert series “Bayanihan, Musikahan,” that seeks to raise funds for frontline workers and vulnerable communities.

Using pre-recorded videos featuring the rest of the South Border members, Jay treated his fans with performance of their song “Habang Atin Ang Gabi.” He also sang other South Border hits, such as “Langit Sa’yong Tabi,” “Kahit Kailan,” and “Tulog.”

Aside from the South Border tribute, Jay filled his hour-long set with a live performance of his original “Sa Hangin,” as well as covers of OPM classics, such as “Himig Natin” and a medley of love songs by veteran singer Ric Segreto.

Jay’s online concert raised P69,486, which will benefit the Philippine International Aid (PIA), an organization dedicated to providing educational assistance to indigent children in Manila