WATCH: Sta. Ana hospital health workers serenade COVID-19 recoveries with Hotdog’s ‘Manila’

MANILA, Philippines — As five people successfully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the health care workers of Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila made sure that they had a send-off to remember on Thursday.

The COVID-19 recovered patients were treated with a performance by the health workers, as they sang a rendition of Hotdog’s hit song “Manila.”

According to data provided by the Sta. Ana Hospital on its Facebook page, the hospital is currently caring for 190 persons under investigation, 26 confirmed COVID-19. It has also recorded 12 recoveries under their care.

As of Thursday, the country’s number of COVID-19 cases soared to 2,633, with 107 deaths and 51 recoveries.

