“WATCH: Star Hunt Academy trainees dance to ‘80s hits in new cover”

The female idol trainees of Star Hunt Academy grooved to the beat of ’80s hit songs in their newest dance cover released on Monday, September 29.

Sporting ’80s-inspired outfits, the trainees danced to classics “Footloose,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Telefone,” “Rico Mambo,” “Shake Body Dancer,” and “Just Got Lucky” in the video uploaded on Star Hunt Academy’s official Twitter page.

Calling the attention of everyone! Call your Grandmas, Grandpas, Moms, Dads, Titos & Titas, Ates & Kuyas! Join the SHA Girls and take a stroll down memory lane to the classic hits of the 80s! Sit back, relax and enjoy, Academates

As of writing, the video has reached almost 4,000 views on the micro-blogging site.

Dubbed the Star Hunt Academy Trainees, the female idol trainees are composed of eight members namely Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Jhoana, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena, and Stacey. The male idol trainees, on the other hand, are composed of six members, namely, Akira, Angelo, Mikki, Nate, JL, and RJ.

The Star Hunt Trainees have been training under Pinoy and Korean coaches since last year.