Watch Stella Donnelly’s Valentine’s Day Like A Version Treat, ‘Love Is In The Air’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 14, 2020

Literal human ray of sunshine, Stella Donnelly has delivered us a very special Valentine’s Day Like a Version. It’s a dreamy, indie-pop take on ‘Love Is In The Air’ and it’s just perfect.

The instrumentals are a bit more fun, the vocals are elegant AF, and as usual, Stella looks like she’s having the time of her life.

Stella also performed her own ‘Die’, a (maybe?) love song taken from her 2019 album Beware of the Dogs. Beware of the Dogs earned Stella Donnelly #5 on triple j’s 2019 Album Poll.

Donnelly also charted twice in the hottest 200 of 2019, with ‘Tricks’ at #127 and ‘Old Man’ at #180.

Catch both her original and her cover down below.

Stella Donnelly will be performing with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever tonight in Perth.

