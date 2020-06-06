“WATCH: Sunshine Cruz dedicates song to BF Macky Mathay”

Actress Sunshine Cruz dedicated on Friday a song to her boyfriend, politician Macky Mathay.

On Instagram, the “Love Thy Woman” actress shared a video of her singing “You” by Basil Valdez.

“Just felt like singing this song especially for my Macky. Thank YOU!” she said.

It was in October 2016 when Macky, the half-brother of actress Ara Mina, confirmed his relationship with Sunshine.

Though they have been together for a while, Sunshine, 42, said in a previous interview that she isn’t rushing to tie the knot with Macky.

“Kasi noong February lang naging malinis ang annulment ko,” said Sunshine, referring to the annulment of her marriage with action star Cesar Montano. “And I’m enjoying my time with my children, with work, and okay naman kami sa setup namin. We see each other every other weekend.”

“Ang sa akin hanggang maaari, hindi ko muna gusto i-touch ‘yung topic na ‘yun but I know in God’s time naman, kung talagang kami, kami talaga.”