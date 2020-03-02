Watch Supergrass Cover The Smiths Live Alongside Johnny Marr In Manchester

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 2, 2020

Last week, Supergrass performed at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, and had a very special guest join them for a number.

Legendary former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr got up on stage with the band, going on to perform a cover of The Smiths B-side ‘Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want’.

Marr stayed onstage to perform Supergrass’ 1997 track Sun Hits the Sky alongside the band.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes introduced Marr as “the nicest fucking guy you’ll ever meet.”

“This is like a dream! Here he is!”

Supergrass, who reunited last year after a nearly decade-long hiatus, are headed to Australia in April for a series of headline shows alongside their appearances at this year’s Groovin the Moo festival.

Watch Supergrass and Marr perform together below.