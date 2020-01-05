Watch Surviving Members Of Nirvana Perform With St. Vincent & Beck

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 6, 2020

Last week, it was revealed that Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear would reunite Nirvana to perform at The Art of Elysium’s Annual Heaven Gala over the weekend.

The trio took to the stage at the gala for a five song set with some special guests to help out on vocals as stand ins for the late Kurt Cobain.

The band performed ‘Lithium’, ‘In Bloom’ and ‘Been A Son’ while also closing their set with their famous cover of David Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’. St. Vincent’s Annie Clark and Beck both stepped in to help out with vocals.

However, when the band performed ‘Heart Shaped Box’, Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter Violet lent her beautiful voice to the song.

Watch footage of the set below.