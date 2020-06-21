“WATCH: Sylvia Sanchez surprises daughter with at-home debut amid lockdown”

Sylvia Sanchez threw a simple 18th birthday celebration for her “Gelatin” attended by her family and closest relatives.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop Sylvia Sanchez from giving her daughter Gela a well-deserved 18th birthday celebration as she threw her a simple party fit for a debuntate at home.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya actress shared a video from the celebration where the latter can be seen holding what appears to be white tulips.

The couple’s second child, Ria, on the other hand, can be seen carrying a chocolate cake with candles on top.

Among those in attendance were the rest of the couple’s children Arjo, Ria, and Xavi as well as their closest relatives.

“Happy 18th birthday our gelatin,” Sylvia wrote.

Watch the video below:

Gela is only one of her four children with husband Jojo Atayde.