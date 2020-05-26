“WATCH: Take a tour of Richard Yap’s cozy home”

Watch the house tour vlog of Richard Yap.

Richard Yap did a house tour for the first time on his YouTube channel.

The Kapamilya actor said that fans have been requesting for it so he decided to do it. “Ayoko kasi ipakita sana kasi hindi naman mansion ang bahay namin pero it’s quite cozy and comfortable for us so that’s what matters so ito na ‘yung house,” he stated.

Richard showed his living room, kitchen area, gym, and music room in his house tour vlog.

In their living room, the actor shared that the furniture is custom-made.

[embedded content]

“The furniture that we have here kami lang pumili at pinagawa ko lang sa friend ko. Lahat ng ito was up to our specs. Kami namili ng fabric at design. Kami na ang nag-interior design kumbaga. Ang carpet pinili ni Melody (his wife),” he shared.

The actor relayed that their dining area can accommodate ten people.

“We have a 10-seater na dining table and the chairs we also have it done by a friend of ours,” he said.

READ: Richard Yap celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with wife Melody: ‘the wind beneath my wings and my forever partner’

Meanwhile, Richard shared that the gym area used to be a pool before.

He also shared that their music room is where he usually practices his performances if he has shows.