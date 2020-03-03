Watch Tame Impala Bring ‘The Slow Rush’ To A Very Colourful ‘Kimmel’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 4, 2020

Tame Impala brought new album The Slow Rush to the late night arena last night, with Kevin Parker and mates bringing favourites ‘Lost in Yesterday’ and ‘Breathe Deeper’ to the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage.

The whole thing is a vividly-coloured audio-visual treat, the light show going on providing a pretty choice backdrop for the band’s brand of psyched-out synth pop.

Sonically, everything is super crisp and warm, and there’s a precision and tightness to the band’s playing together that should make fans particularly keen for their upcoming Australian tour, which kicks off in April.

Their fourth studio album and the follow-up to 2015’s Currents, Tame Impala released The Slow Rush after years of anticipation back in February.

Watch Tame Impala perform ‘Lost in Yesterday’ and ‘Breathe Deeper’ on Kimmel below.

