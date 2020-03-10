Watch Tame Impala Cover Lady Gaga Live On First Night Of ‘The Slow Rush’ Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 11, 2020

Tame Impala kicked off their The Slow Rush tour at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego yesterday, debuting several tracks from the new album that were previously yet to be performed live.

In addition, Kevin Parker and co. performed a cover of Lady Gaga’s 2016 Joanne single ‘Perfect Illusion’, which Parker was a co-writer on. Until last night, the band had yet to perform the track live.

According to setlist.fm, there was a bevy of new songs from the band’s fourth full-length that made their live debut, including ‘One More Year, ‘Reality in Motion’, ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ and ‘Is It True’, along with Innerspeaker cut ‘Expectation’, which hasn’t been cranked out onstage since 2011.

Watch fan-shot footage of the Lady Gaga cover below.

Tame Impala will embark on a homecoming Australian tour next month, starting with a show at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday, 18th April.

.@tameimpala adds “Perfect Illusion” to their tour setlist! Gaga and Kevin Parker, the band’s lead vocalist, worked on the song back in 2016. ✨ pic.twitter.com/cRm4h6POEI — GAGA NOTIFY (@gaganotify) March 10, 2020