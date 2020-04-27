Watch Tame Impala, Jimmy Barnes, Tones And I And More ‘Music From The Home Front’ Highlights

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 27, 2020

On Saturday (25th April), the Music From the Home Front ANZAC Day concert saw a slew of Aussie and New Zealand artists – including Tame Impala, DMA’S, Tones and I, Delta Goodrem, Crowded House and more – come together to perform from their own homes, broadcast live over the Nine network.

Organised by Frontier Touring CEO Michael Gudinski with help from none other than Jimmy Barnes, the event paid tribute to ANZACs along with those on the frontlines battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Throughout history music has helped people through times of hardship,” commented Gudinski at the time.

“Music From The Home Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness.”

If you weren’t able to catch the live broadcast, or just want to relive the best moments, check out our highlights below.

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker performing ‘On Track’ acoustically

‘On Track’ comes from the band’s latest album The Slow Rush, where it’s a lush wall of guitars and synths. For Music From the Home Front, however, Parker performed a stripped-down version of the song, with just an acoustic guitar. It’s absolutely dreamy.

[embedded content]

DMA’S covering Crowded House’s ‘You Better Be Home Soon’

The britpop revivalists performed a stunning rendition of Crowded House’s 1988 Temple of Low Men classic. As Music Feeds’ Zanda Wilson wrote, “the spine-tingling rendition was a perfect tribute, and suited [Tommy] O’Dell’s inimitable vocal style to a tee.”

[embedded content]

Delta Goodrem absolutely smashing Men at Work’s ‘Down Under’

For Delta’s performance, she played an Australian classic with Men at Work’s ‘Down Under’, taking it from a new wave bop to a poignant ballad. While Goodrem sang and played piano, she was joined by none other than Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, who backed up on acoustic guitar and shared vocals with Delta. It’s bloody great – check it out below.

[embedded content]

Tones and I covering ‘Forever Young’

Tones has performed Alphaville’s 1984 synth-pop hit ‘Forever Young’ before, bringing it to Like a Version late last year backed by a vibrant band, along with Melbourne rapper Jordan Dennis. For her Music From the Home Front rendition, it was just Tones, a piano and a drum machine – making for a sparse yet powerful arrangement that the busker-turned-international-superstar totally rocked.

[embedded content]

Barnesy delivering a pair of Aussie classics

The Cold Chisel frontman and event co-organiser was joined by bandmate Ian Moss and his daughter Mahalia Barnes for a bloody powerhouse performance of Chisel gem ‘When the War Is Over’, absolutely belting out the Circus Animals cut before teaming up with Diesel for a passionate rendition of his iconic solo hit ‘Working Class Man’.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

