Watch Tame Impala Perform ‘On Track’ At The 2020 ARIA Awards

Tame Impala has had a massive 24 hours, and Perth’s finest has capped it off with a semi-stripped back performance of his song ‘On Track’ at the 2020 ARIA Awards.

The song features on their 2020 album The Slow Rush, which won Kevin Parker and co. ‘Album Of The Year’ at this year’s ceremony.

That’s not the only award Parker took home either. He also took home ‘Best Rock Album’, ‘Engineer Of The Year’, ‘Producer Of The Year’ and, somehow, ‘Best Group’.

Kevin Parker is also celebrating two GRAMMY nominations today, picking up nods for ‘Best Alternative Album’ and ‘Best Rock Song’.

Watch the performance of ‘On Track’ below.



