Watch Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Perform in Mexico City After Fracturing His Hip

Late last week, Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker revealed he had recently fractured his hip while running a half marathon. However, that didn’t stop Parker and co. from playing their first two gigs of 2023: a pair of shows in Mexico City over the weekend.

Tame Impala ran through an 18-song set at both of their shows at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes, with Parker performing both seated and also standing, partially with the assistance of crutches. See footage from the shows below.

“Playing At This Level in Crutches Is No Small Feat”

When announcing his injury on Tame Impala’s Instagram account ahead of the shows, Parker explained that he had suffered the fracture while attempting to “run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture.”

“Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life I guess. All shows in Mexico and South America going ahead as planned I’m not quitting on you guys,” he continued. Tame Impala will continue their current tour when they appear at Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago, Chile this weekend.

In other Tame Impala news, the band released new single ‘Wings of Time’ on Friday (10th March) as part of the Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves soundtrack. The song was written with former Tame Impala touring member and current Pond frontman Nicholas Allbrook.

“Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock,” Parker said of the track in a statement. “I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most.

“We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

[embedded content]

Further Reading

Kevin Parker Looks Back on 10 Years of Tame Impala’s ‘Lonerism’

Watch Tame Impala Play ‘Lonerism’ Deep Cuts During Desert Daze 2022 Set

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Joins The Wiggles On Stage For ‘Elephant’ & ‘Hot Potato’