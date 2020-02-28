Watch Taylor Swift Enjoy Life As A Man & Shout Out Double Standards In New Video For ‘The Man’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 28, 2020

Taylor Swift has today unveiled the video for her single ‘The Man’. It’s another easter egg filled venture from the pop star, where Swift explores life as a rich white man.

Transformed into a man (with the help of prosthetics), Taylor Swift takes us through a day in the life. There’s man-spreading on the subway, plenty of suits, and a united celebration for the man taking care of his own child.

Swift explores a bunch of sexist double standards in the clip. She dances with a bunch of woman on a yacht, as a direct reference to the criticism she’s received for her dating life, in contrast with that of Leonardo DiCaprio. Accompanied by the lyrics, “And we would toast to me, oh, let the players play. I’d be just like Leo, in Saint-Tropez.”

She plays on her Netflix doco Miss Americana too. Showing a poster in the clip for Mr Americana starring Tyler Swift.

The clip ends with the director, Taylor in her usual attire, and giving her male counterpart-star some advice. “Could you try to be sexier? Maybe more likeable this time?”

While there’s definitely a heap feminist undertones in the clip, there are a bunch of slight jabs too. And the world’s going wild trying to find them all.

NME collated every Easter Egg in the clip, here.

Notably, they’ve pointed out the ‘No Scooters’ sign on the subway wall, referring to Scooter Braun.

Along with the headline on the newspaper being read by the man. It reads, “What man won the year in celebrity dating?” Another reference to Taylor Swift receiving judgement from the media for her dating life.

Catch the full clip below.