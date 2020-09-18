Watch Taylor Swift Perform ‘Folklore’ Fan Fave ‘Betty’ Live

Taylor Swift hasn’t performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards in seven years, but this week she made her return to the stage at the Grand Ole Opry to perform folklore fan fave, ‘Betty’.

A simplistic, yet effective performance, Swift sits on a stool on the stage, strumming away at her acoustic guitar. There is assistance from a harmonica in a dark corner, somewhere on the stage.

She stays true to the studio version of the track, other than eliminating the “Tell me to go fuck myself” line which becomes “Would you tell me to go straight to hell?”

You can catch the performance down below.

Swift recently revealed the story and inspo behind ‘Betty’, check it out here.

She also recently jumped onboard a fan’s idea to transform ‘last great american dynasty’ into a film.

Taylor Swift’s surprise album folklore has been in our lives since July.

[embedded content]