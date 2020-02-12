“WATCH: Teaser of ABS-CBN’s new game show ‘Everybody, Sing’ released”

ABS-CBN on Monday released the first teaser “Everybody, Sing,” giving viewers a hint of the mechanics of its newest musical game show to be hosted by Vice Ganda.

In the video, the comedy-host is heard as one community come together to sing on the streets. Based on the lyrics of the theme song, a part of which goes “Tulong-tulong tayo, bibirit nang todo”, the mechanics of the game will require players to cooperate in singing a tune.

An exact release date for “Everybody, Sing!” is yet to be revealed.