“WATCH: Teaser of ABS-CBN’s new game show ‘Everybody, Sing’ released”

ABS-CBN on Monday released the first teaser “Everybody, Sing,” giving viewers a hint of the mechanics of its newest musical game show to be hosted by Vice Ganda.
In the video, the comedy-host is heard as one community come together to sing on the streets. Based on the lyrics of the theme song, a part of which goes “Tulong-tulong tayo, bibirit nang todo”, the mechanics of the game will require players to cooperate in singing a tune.
[embedded content]
An exact release date for “Everybody, Sing!” is yet to be revealed.
“Everybody, Sing!” is part of ABS-CBN’s lineup of TV programs, movies, and streaming platform releases for the year. It is said to replace Vice Ganda’s late night talk show “Gandang Gabi Vice” after nearly 10 years on air since its premiere in March 2011.