“WATCH: Teaser of Paulo Avelino, Janine Gutierrez-starrer ‘Ngayon Kaya’”

T-rex Entertainment has released the first teaser of its newest offering, “Ngayon Kaya,” starring Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez.

T-REX Entertainment has released the first teaser of its newest offering, “Ngayon Kaya.”

Starring first-time co-stars Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez, the clip shows a glimpse of the love story of Harold (Paulo) and AM (Janine), who run into each other again five years after becoming friends as college students.

“Ngayon Kaya” was written by Jen Chuaunsu and is directed by Prime Crisologo Cruz.

No exact release date has been revealed, but T-REX Entertainment teased that the movie, previously titled “If We Don’t Make It,” is coming soon on Philippine cinemas this 2020.